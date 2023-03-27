Striker Evan Ferguson will turn down a move to Manchester United because he thinks staying at Brighton will be better for his development. (Sun), external

Arsenal will prioritise another attempt to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer. (Football Transfers), external

Brighton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in signing 29-year-old England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season. (Mail), external

