The worst result in Dons history

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Embarrassing. Disgraceful. Unforgivable.

Just three adjectives that one could use to describe Aberdeen’s defeat to Darvel in the fourth Round of the Scottish Cup on Monday evening.

The worst result in a once-proud football club’s history. Quite possibly the biggest shock in Scottish football history.

For many, it was perplexing that Jim Goodwin managed to survive last Wednesday’s 5-0 hammering at Tynecastle. From a leadership perspective, the decision to leave him in situ to oversee Monday evening’s events in East Ayrshire is gross negligence of the highest order.

His starting XI had the majority of Aberdeen fans perplexed – was this really the place to hand young Patrik Mysolvic his debut? Was it really the time to bench Graeme Shinnie and Bojan Miovski? It stunk of a side already complacent about its place in the next round before a ball was kicked.

Goodwin, somehow, remains in charge at Pittodrie – convinced that he can still turn things around. The AFC board, are, allegedly, in a state of paralysis – wishing to sleep on things before making a decision. Far too often (as is common in football) the Dons board have waited until the club has been launched into the abyss before acting.

Jim Goodwin's failure is merely symptomatic of a much wider issue at the club. Under the stewardship of Dave Cormack, the Dons have regressed season upon season. For all of the good work done within the AFC Community Trust and fan engagement such as the introduction of the Red Shed, the footballing operation is in a pitiful place.

Serious questions now have to be asked about the future of Steven Gunn, the rookie Director of Football who, ultimately, is meant to be responsible for all matters on the footballing side of things.

Aberdeen’s season died in Darvel. Dave Cormack and co. have to act swiftly and with laser focus to ensure that the last two seasons are blips and don’t represent the future trajectory of Aberdeen Football Club.