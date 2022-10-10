'For you, Gian Piero'
- Published
Very important win. For you Gian Piero 💙 pic.twitter.com/jiUEO5DsjT— Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) October 8, 2022
Grazie, Prof 💙 pic.twitter.com/pRNdigb2uc— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2022
Gian Piero Ventrone. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kA9dckqGSW— Matt Doherty (@mattdoherty20) October 8, 2022
