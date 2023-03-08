Livingston 1-1 Dundee United: What did the manager say

Livingston boss David Martindale tells Sportsound: "First half the lads were outstanding. We were value for money, but I think we could capitalise on possession a bit more.

"Freeman not getting a second yellow was disappointing. United sub him and that tells you everything you need to know. United shaded the second half without creating too many chances. We come back, create a few half chances.

"There's a big decision on the tackle on Pittman. I'm disappointed the referee has not been asked to look at the monitor. We've got to be cuter at how we use the technology.

"I'm a bit disappointed we're coming away with a draw there."