Fulham manager Marco Silva has been full of praise for Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson before the two London clubs meet in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Eagles are ninth in the table, one place above Silva's Fulham. Both sides have earned seven points from five games, but Palace have the better goal difference.

"I really admire him to be honest," Silva said. "Aside from his qualities as a manager, I think the numbers of his career speak for themselves and I don't need to talk about it.

"He's a top person and a gentleman. Sometimes we share a short period of time together before and after the matches and when we play behind-closed-doors games and it's always a pleasure to be with him.

"He's quality, he knows the club really well and all the players know him well, so he made a huge impact and helped them last season in a tough moment for them."

Silva has also taken note of how Palace have adjusted to life without winger Wilfried Zaha following his summer exit to Turkey.

"They have very good quality in the backline, and [Odsonne] Edouard is at a very good level," added Silva. "This season they have [Jean-Philippe] Mateta and Edouard together and it has worked well in some games.

"[Eberechi] Eze has also been decisive for them and in my opinion he's a top player who will do good things in his career. He has the conditions to do this."