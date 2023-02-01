Xavier Bird, BBC Radio London

Did you see it coming? I bet you didn’t, but that’s not a reason to be upset.

There are some legitimate facets to Jorginho that might give Arsenal fans reason not to immediately take to him.

It's well-documented he wasn’t their first-choice target.

He scored home and away against Arsenal in Mikel Arteta’s first season in charge of the club (and shouted “London is Blue” in an on-pitch video immediately after doing so).

He’s joined from Chelsea, whose players haven’t got a good track record when they’ve gone on to play for Arsenal in recent years.

And he also takes penalties a bit funny.

But it’s important to remember that this is a guy who has won the European Championships and the Champions League in the space of six weeks, as well as the Europa League in 2019 (beating Arsenal in the final).

He knows how to win and that may be a cliche, but it cannot be overstated how important that could prove to be for Arsenal as they go up against a team and a manager who have won the Premier League in four of the past five seasons.

He’s also a player that fits very much into the way Arteta wants his team to play, capable of zipping the ball around quickly in midfield and also, maybe more importantly, slowing a game right down.

Arteta was working at Manchester City when they tried to sign Jorginho in 2018, and he tried again in 2020 – his first summer transfer window after becoming Arsenal manager. He’s a huge fan.

Plus, he is in the habit of getting second choices right recently. He himself was a deadline day signing after other targets eluded Arsene Wenger in 2011.

You won’t find any Arsenal fans eyeing Jorginho up for the top job in the long term, but I’m sure they can stomach a few dodgy-looking penalties over the next 18 months.