Everton v Brighton: Team news

Everton will monitor Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina, who both missed the draw at Manchester City with illness, and Michael Keane, who has a knee problem.

Midfielder Amadou Onana is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in that game.

Brighton will give returning World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister a fitness test but Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck remain sidelined.

Midfielder Moises Caicedo returns after being banned for the defeat by Arsenal.

Forward Deniz Undav, who missed that match for personal reasons, should also be available.

Predict the Everton XI

Who makes the Seagulls starting line-up?