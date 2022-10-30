Liverpool 1-2 Leeds - analysis
- Published
BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Anfield: "Well, where has this been?
"Leeds responded to dropping into the relegation zone in perfect fashion with a display at Liverpool that was full of fight, hunger and desire.
"Things had been looking bleak for Jesse Marsch's side after four successive defeats but this display will certainly provide fans with some much-needed encouragement as doubts had started to creep in as to whether the American coach was the man to lead them forward.
"Leeds have now turned in impressive performances against Arsenal and Liverpool but the challenge for them is to produce similar displays against those sides around them in the table.
"Manage that and they should be just fine this season."