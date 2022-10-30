B﻿BC Sport's Gary Rose at Anfield: "Well, where has this been?

"﻿Leeds responded to dropping into the relegation zone in perfect fashion with a display at Liverpool that was full of fight, hunger and desire.

"﻿Things had been looking bleak for Jesse Marsch's side after four successive defeats but this display will certainly provide fans with some much-needed encouragement as doubts had started to creep in as to whether the American coach was the man to lead them forward.

"﻿Leeds have now turned in impressive performances against Arsenal and Liverpool but the challenge for them is to produce similar displays against those sides around them in the table.

"﻿Manage that and they should be just fine this season."