Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that

"Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.

"Completely different energy in the team, we had a difficult start but we have to keep going.

"De Gea, Martinez, Harry, Diogo, they were all brilliant. We held on and we defended well."