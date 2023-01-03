'Tough but potentially rewarding fortnight for Killie'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Kilmarnock have had a decent week with an encouraging win over Aberdeen followed by a draw with St Mirren, that can be looked at as two points dropped having played against 10 men for about 80 minutes.

Killie's next two games are against Celtic and Rangers so anything gained there will be most welcome. It will be interesting to see if the team selection for Parkhead is affected by the semi-final against Celtic the following week.

Manager Derek McInnes has moved already to expand his attacking options with the signing of Kyle Vassell until the end of the season. The St Mirren game highlighted a lack of quality in the final third so there may be more new faces to arrive in the next few weeks.

The squad isn't deep enough for rotation so it's going to be a tough but potentially rewarding couple of weeks ahead.