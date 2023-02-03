Manager Steven Hammell has added 25-year-old Irish defender Dan Casey to his Motherwell squad.

The Irishman came through the ranks at Sunderland and played for Bohemians and Cork City before moving to the United States where he joined Sacramento Republic.

“Dan has been someone we have been tracking for a while,” said Hammell.

“He had a great season in America where MLS clubs were interested in securing his signature. We feel like we needed some cover in this area of the pitch with Shane [Blaney] picking up a knock in our most recent game.

“As I’ve said before, before I sign any player, they need to want to be here and that’s the case with Dan.”