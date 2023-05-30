'Idzes researches Dons amid transfer link'

Former Aberdeen winger Frank Ross says ex-teammate Jay Idzes phoned him for information about the Pittodrie club amid interest in the 22-year-old Go Ahead Eagles centre-half. (Press & Journal), external

Leighton Clarkson has admitted there is a "really high possibility" that he could return to Aberdeen following the 21-year-old midfielder's loan spell from Liverpool but says "a lot of it" is out of his control. (The Scotsman), external

Read Tuesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.