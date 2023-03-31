Eddie Howe says Newcastle United are in the Champions League hunt "on merit" and has urged his players to "embrace the challenge".

The Magpies welcome third-placed Manchester United to St James' Park on Sunday knowing a win would see them leapfrog Tottenham, who play Everton on Monday.

Three points would also draw them level with Erik ten Hag's side and Howe admits they have come a long way from battling to avoid the drop this time last season.

"It's certainly a better place to be than the other way round," he said. "You have to try to enjoy it.

"Let's relish every moment and embrace the challenge rather than in any way fear where we are. We are where we are on merit - and we want more."

Newcastle have won their past two games after a sticky patch in late February and early March, and Howe is confident their season is back on track.

"The win [against Nottingham Forest] felt like a big moment, but so did Wolves as we had not won for a few weeks," he said.

"Those results have put us in a strong position and lifted our confidence and morale. We have got a big week to come."