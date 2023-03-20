Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has tipped his former manager Sean Dyche to guide Everton to Premier League safety.

Robinson, who played under Dyche at Burnley, told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "No disrespect to Burnley but I am really pleased to see him given an opportunity at a bigger team with hopefully better times ahead.

"Leeds are my club and I think they missed a trick by allowing Everton to do that. Everton didn’t sign anyone in the window, yet Leeds signed three players but kept Jesse Marsch. I would rather have not signed anyone and had Sean Dyche through the door.

"You just know what you’re getting from him. He’s been there, he’s done it before. He’s a great man-manager. He gets people on board. He knew from day one he’s in a relegation battle, but that doesn’t faze him.

"They have given a performance [against Chelsea], they drew at Forest 2-2 as well, and they had a great win at home against Brentford.

"If they keep doing that they will stay in the league which is exactly what he was brought in to do."

Did you know? Four of Everton's seven Premier League goals under Dyche have come from set-piece situations (2x corner, 1x free kick, 1x penalty). Since his first game in charge, only Arsenal and Brentford (5 each) have scored more such goals.

