A﻿ston Villa v Man Utd: Head-to-head record

Aston VIlla v Manchester United head-to-head 54 Premier League games. Aston Villa - 4 wins, 34 goals, 7 clean sheets. Manchester United - 37 wins, 99 goals, 27 clean sheets

  • This will be Unai Emery's first Premier League match in charge of Aston Villa – including caretakers, each of the past nine managers whose first Premier League game at a club came against Manchester United has lost, with Alan Curbishley at West Ham in December 2006 the last to emerge victorious.

  • United are unbeaten in their past five league games, alternating between a win (3) and a draw (2) each time. Five of the Red Devils' seven league wins this season have been by a one-goal margin, including all three away from home.

  • Aston Villa won four points against Manchester United last season (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 17 league games against them (W0 D4 L13).

  • Against no side has United's Cristiano Ronaldo scored more Premier League goals than he has against Aston Villa (8) – the Portuguese has been involved in 11 goals in his past eight starts against them in the competition (8 goals, 3 assists).