Barry Robson 'certainly' in Aberdeen running

Former Aberdeen captain Richard Foster believes interim manager Barry Robson must be in the running for the permanent role.

Robson secured his fourth win from six games in charge and a third in a row as the Dons defeated Hearts 3-0.

"You don't know what kind of profile of a manager that Aberdeen want to go for," Foster told Sportscene.

"I believe that the managers they've been chasing have been quite high profile.

"He can just keep winning games. If he continues that form then he's got to be certainly within the running and you would put him at the top of the list."