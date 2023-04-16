Motherwell 1-2 Dundee United: Your views

We asked for your views on Dundee United 2-1 win at Motherwell, here's what you said:

Steve: I don't know where Jim went wrong at Aberdeen as manager but he seems to be getting things in order at Tannandice, just keep it going Jim, please.

Andrew: Fantastic result for the team, Jim Goodwin has turned them around. If we can continue this, we have every chance of avoiding the drop. More strange/poor refereeing decisions with a penalty and a booking for diving in very similar circumstances. Plus the strange VAR offside for Motherwell’s goal.

George: I don’t know what Jim Goodwin has found in these players but let’s hope they continue the improvement and secure our place in the top flight.

Jarrod: Credit to all. Belief and confidence sorely lacking this season, there for all to see. Another unbelievable decision from VAR at the end. Six more of those please.

John: I am a life long United supporter - 45 years. I was a season ticket holder when we won every domestic trophy and got to the European Cup semi-final and UEFA Cup Final. There seems to be a curse on the club these days. It's an annual struggle against relegation. This season is probably the worst ever, we go into every game scratching for the points.