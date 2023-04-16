This was a thing of beauty, wasn't it Livi fans?

Stephen Kelly netted Livingston's second goal in the Lions 2-0 victory over St Johnstone on Saturday and his manager was waxing lyrical about his free-kick technique.

“An incredible free-kick," the Livi manager said post-match.

"But this is the part that the younger generation don’t see, the amount of time Stephen Kelly puts in to doing that on the park.

“It’s actually that goal, roughly from that area of the park that he spends a lot of time trying to take free-kicks after training, so he puts a lot of work into his training and he gets his just rewards today.”

The 23-year-old was much more reserved, though, in his assessment of his strike.

“I’ve been practicing a lot recently," Kelly said after his heroics.

"I had a few opportunities earlier in the season where I should have done better and big 'Stretch' the goalie coach has helped me, so it was nice for it to go in."