Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

In just a matter of days, caretaker manager Ruben Selles was able to craft a team with the identity Nathan Jones had promised when he joined the club.

The former Luton Town boss was unable to fulfil his own prophecy before being sacked after just one win in eight games, with his replacement showing he has what it takes to turn his interim spot at the helm into a permanent one.

Leading Southampton to a hard-fought win over Chelsea, Selles’ team was aggressive, in control at times and when needed put their bodies on the line to secure all three points.

When Jones arrived at the club back in November, he promised that his side would be one that the fans are proud of and can get behind. Ironically, the team showed those characteristics for the first time in the Premier League in the game immediately after his departure.

Importantly for the fans, Selles comes across as someone worthy enough to represent Southampton.

Backing his squad in front of the media, the Spaniard has turned doubters into believers, with many wanting him to take the job on a full-time basis.

He is convinced that he’s ready, but let’s see how things go.