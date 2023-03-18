Celtic keen on 'reasonable' number of away fans at future derby games

Following the decision to play without away fans in the two remaining Old Firm league matches, Celtic bosses want to re-open talks over a return to bigger numbers in future, with a "reasonable" allocation that doesn't leave a tiny batch of supporters sitting in the middle of home fans. (Scottish Sun), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou points to St Johnstone's cup double in 2020-21 and his experience of a salary cap in Australia as he dismisses worries about the current gulf between the Old Firm and the rest of the Scottish Premiership. (Scotsman), external

Read the rest of Saturday's Scottish gossip.