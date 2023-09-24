It is hard to believe it is May 2022 since Pedro Neto last scored.

The Portugal wide-man showed in the speed, strength and accuracy he brought to Wolves' goal at Kenilworth Road that he is capable of being a major threat.

In a season that is inevitably going to be difficult given the financial constraints the hierarchy at Molineux are working under, they need someone of Neto's calibre to step up.

Evidently, it is not a one-man show but the touch of class, applied often enough, could be the difference between Wolves keeping clear of trouble of getting embroiled in an extended relegation scrap this season.