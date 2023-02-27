Rodgers on Tielemans, Maddison and Blackburn
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester’s FA Cup fifth-round tie with Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He is waiting on the scan results to know the extent of Youri Tielemans’ injury against Arsenal: “It doesn’t look good. He showed real bravery to play on but it looks like a nasty one. He’s a top-class player but it provides an opportunity for other players.”
More positively, James Maddison could be available and Jonny Evans is also nearing a return: “He [Maddision] is feeling much better. We’ll see how he looks tomorrow but, if not, it’ll be the weekend. Evans is back training.”
He feels that recent memories of winning the FA Cup in 2021 can help them: “To win the trophy for the first time in the club’s history was an honour. We’ve been on this journey before and that experience is important. We hope we can do it again.”
A home game against Championship opponents is “an opportunity” to reach the quarter-finals: “We know what the feeling is like and we are in front of our own supporters. But you need to get there. Especially after the weekend, it’s a chance we want to take.”
He does, however, expect a challenge: “It will be a good test for us. They like to be expansive and are good technically. They play well out of the shape and you’ve seen that in the results.”