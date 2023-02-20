Ricardo Rodriguez a serious contender for manager - gossip

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez is a serious contender to become the next Aberdeen manager. The 48-year-old has most recently been working in Japan where he guided Urawa Red Diamonds to the Asian Champions League final (Press & Journal, external).

Graeme Shinnie has told his Aberdeen team-mates the responsibility for halting their slide down the cinch Premiership table lies with them and not caretaker manager Barry Robson (Herald, external).

