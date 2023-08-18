'Their agents will be talking with the club' - Abada & Hatate in line for deals

Celtic are keen on agreeing new contracts with Reo Hatate and Liel Abada, manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Both Japan midfielder Hatate, 25, and 21-year-old Israel winger Abada are tied down until summer 2026 but have reportedly attracted interest this summer.

Asked if Celtic aim to secure the duo on fresh terms, Rodgers said: “Clearly. Both are talented players and very much a part of what we want to do.

"But both have three years left on their deals so they’re not up for renewal. But both players, I’m sure their agents will be talking with the club."

Having begun his second spell in charge with back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins, Rodgers takes Celtic to Rugby Park on Sunday for the start of their League Cup defence.

Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock defeated Rangers at home on the Premiership opening day and Rodgers is braced for a difficult tie.

"I watched the game against Rangers and they did very well," he said. "Derek’s teams are always well organised and he’s an experienced, excellent manager."