In his pre-match news conference, S﻿teve Davis spoke of his immense pride after being named interim head coach of his boyhood club Wolves.

D﻿avis and James Collins will take charge for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea as the search for Bruno Lage's replacement continues.

When asked what it means to him, Davis said: "﻿I’ve supported this club since I was six, so 50 years now. I can't describe how it feels, if I’m honest.

"I remember a lot of very good teams that they’ve had here, but this is probably one of the most technically talented. Having been here for a week, there fantastic people here as well.

"What I’ve watched over the past four years has been exceptional from a fan's point of view. The group we have had is a very capable group, and finishing seventh has been exceptional. We’re disappointed where we are at the moment and we want to get back to that."

While Davis said he hasn't been told anything about the incoming manager, he said it is a fantastic opportunity for whoever gets the job.

"﻿All we’ve been told is that we look after this week and the Chelsea game - beyond that is out of our control.

"I can’t speak highly enough of the club. I’m very privileged to work here. I’ve learned so much and improved as a coach. There are so many good people here that you can't help but love it. Anyone coming in has a great structure underneath to work with and grow. I’m a fan and I try to watch every game I can, home and away. Whoever gets the job, it is a fantastic club to go to."