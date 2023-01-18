What do Liverpool need to do before the window shuts?

We asked for your opinions on what business Liverpool need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Imoter: Two quality midfielders may help change the complexion of our falling season. Amrabat and Caicedo are possible candidates.

Simon: Liverpool need a central defender and an established striker if they are to have any chance of Champions League football next year. Even then, they look like they might need to win it to be in it again!

Phil: New midfield. Henderson old and in decline, Thiago old and in decline, Fabinho in decline. Ox and Keita out of contract and always injured, Jones not consistent, Elliot lacks experience.

Ciaran: Bellingham has to be the number one target and I would add Declan Rice as number two. Getting both would be a huge overhaul in the middle of the park, which is badly needed. Genuine competition for Trent at right-back has to be the next priority to bring us back to the top of the table. Up front we look good when fit.

Matt: Urgently need midfield reinforcement, lack of investment in previous years now catching up with us - can't do the same high-intensity with same core of 7/8 starters for past five years, time to refresh!