Dundee United manager Liam Fox told Sportsound: "I'm pleased tonight, great performance, big victory for us. I'm really happy. Every individual contributed and it's a big three points for us.

"There's a lot of positives tonight but we know we've got a very difficult task. Aberdeen at home are a very good side. We'll take the confidence from tonight and see how we'll get on.

"There has been moments in games where we've had really good spells. It all came together tonight. We need to make sure that's a consistent performance level for us. It's not easy, we're playing against good players but we need to handle that pressure.

[On Dylan Levitt] "He's a top player and a great kid. I thought he was really good tonight and it's capped off a wonderful day. Everyone is delighted for him getting in the squad."