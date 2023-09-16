Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Luton Town
Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.
His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Afro-pop star Midas the Jagaban, who supports Manchester United.
Sutton's prediction: 2-0
I'm already worried about Luton. They have started with three defeats and the longer they go without getting a win, the less confidence and belief there will be in their squad.
They are going to struggle to get anything at Craven Cottage, too, even though I don't think Fulham are as consistent as they were last season.
It might be a relatively close game, but I still say Marco Silva's side will win.
Midas the Jagaban's prediction: 2-0
