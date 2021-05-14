Think of Burnley and I think of Mateusz Klich. When he calmly scored in a dramatic penalty shootout to help then Championship leaders Leeds knock the Clarets out of the EFL Cup in September 2017, it was only the second full game the midfielder had played for the club.

He had a difficult start under Thomas Christiansen and was sent on loan within a few months. But that night at Turf Moor we had a glimpse of what Marcelo Bielsa was to see in the Poland international - a great engine and the ability to dominate his opponent.

If this trip to Burnley was before January, Klich would be one of the first names on the teamsheet, such was his form for two and half seasons. Last weekend he was back to his best.

It would be harsh on any of the starting 11 to lose their place after seeing Spurs off convincingly, and Bielsa admitted: "Having so many options, the decisions become difficult."

Surprising as it was to see the same side start following defeat at Brighton, he may keep faith again.

After all, one loss in the past eight means, whether he sticks or twists, he usually makes the right call.

