Happy birthday 'big square head'

Published

Three-time Premier League winner? Tick

Most PL appearances by a German player? Tick

Big square head? Er....tick?

That's the nickname Robert Huth's fellow Leicester 2016 title-winner Christian Fuchs has resurfaced on social media to mark the former centre-back's 37th birthday.

It was Huth's self-styled "square shaped head" that scored a crucial winner for Leicester at Tottenham in January 2016 to help Claudio Ranieri's side on their way to that famous Premier League triumph.

image sourceGetty Images