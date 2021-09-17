Brentford 0-1 Brighton: Fantasy football top performers

A late goal gave Brighton a 1-0 win over Brentford in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points went to Brighton players:

Leandro Trossard (3)

Lewis Dunk (2)

Marc Cucurella and Joel Veltman (1)

So which Brentford and Brighton players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek five? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Newcastle face Leeds.

