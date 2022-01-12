We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Albion transfer gossip to drop so far:

Brighton are closing in on the signing of 17-year-old Club Libertad forward Julio Enciso. The teenager is described as the "diamond of Paraguayan football" and has already made two senior international appearances. (Express), external

It's not just forwards that Graham Potter is looking at - Brighton reportedly like the look of Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi, who has entered the final 18 months of his contract with the Eredivisie club. (Football Insider), external

In terms of outgoings, the Seagulls have set a £50m asking price for Yves Bissouma, who has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool. (Metro), external

