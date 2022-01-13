Dale Richardson: Chris Wood is a desperate signing and shows how our league position is affecting who we can sign.

Alan Wood: It was always going to be difficult in this transfer window. The position we are in in the league. Everyone thinks we have a bottomless pit of cash, so prices are inflated. Trippier is a good start to the rebuild. We have to be realistic and patient. Wood will be a decent addition. Coady, Mings, Ramsey and other strikers would have been my dream window.

Anon: Wood and Tripper are fantastic signings - both proven in the Premier League but we need more. At least two is the minimum. La Croix from Wolfsburg and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea are the two I'd go for.

