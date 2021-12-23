Aston Villa entertain Chelsea on Boxing Day, but how did they get on when they travelled to Stamford Bridge in September?

Romelu Lukaku marked his return to the Blues with two goals in a somewhat deceptive 3-0 win over Dean Smith's Villa.

Lukaku finished through stand-in keeper Jed Steer's legs early in the first half, before goal provider Mateo Kovacic got on the scoresheet when he nipped on to Tyrone Mings' weak backpass. Lukaku added a third for the hosts in injury time.

In between, Villa showed plenty of promise, with Ollie Watkins forcing a fine save from Edouard Mendy and then rounding the Chelsea keeper only to be denied by Thiago Silva on the goalline.

The result pushed Chelsea into second place, with 10 points from their opening four games.

Villa lost to Chelsea again 10 days later, this time on penalties in the Carabao Cup, and have subsequently replaced Smith with Steven Gerrard after a poor run of form in October.

The former Liverpool midfielder has overseen a significant upturn in results since taking over and would love to secure three points against his old rivals.