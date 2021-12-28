Tuesday talking point: 'We have to be there for the emotional moments'

Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

I’m sure ﻿the cracker of a game on Boxing Day against Leicester City will remain in the memory for a long time. However, not as long, I suspect, as the fixture on 26 December 1976.

After over a year out of the game through injury, Colin Bell made a substitute appearance at the start of the second half against Newcastle United. Over 45,000 stood to give 'King Colin' an emotional ovation that lasted for what felt like several minutes.

This is an emotional time of year for many people. A time of year when families get together, a time for reflection, a time to be there for each other and, for some, maybe a first Christmas and New Year without a loved one.

Amid the Covid pandemic, we have all had to change our behaviours to keep ourselves and others safe.

Pep Guardiola was insistent at his news conference before the Leicester game, encouraging fans to wear masks to avoid further spread of the virus to avoid another lockdown. Pep, who lost his mother to the virus in 2020, is concerned that games will be played behind closed doors repeatedly season after season unless we do change our behaviour.

I was lucky enough to be at Maine Road for Colin Bell’s return. I was at Wembley for Dickov’s goal against Gillingham. And I was at the Etihad for the Aguero goal against QPR. Those emotional footballing moments will live with me forever.

We must change our behaviour and change now if we are going to continue to enjoy that emotional connection that football gives us. We can’t keep being locked down and have games played behind closed doors. We have to be there.