Raphinha wants to repay the Leeds love

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United winger Raphinha says he can achieve everything he wants in football at Elland Road.

The 24-year-old, who has scored five goals in 10 appearances this season, has lit up the Premier League since arriving at Elland Road in October 2020 from Rennes.

"Without a doubt," Raphinha told BBC Radio Leeds.

"When you bring together players with a real strong winning desire with the manager, coaching staff and fans who love the club, you create a wonderful atmosphere in the stadium.

"As players the least we can do is repay this love from the fans to get the results this team and the fans deserve."