Injuries not to blame for results - Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa is taking the blame for Leeds' poor results and is refusing to use injuries to key players and the small size of his squad as an excuse.

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone with only two wins so far.

While fans may want the club to strengthen the squad in January, Bielsa doesn't think the transfer window holds all the answers.

"To summarise, I think the club has put enough human resources at my disposal for the results to be different," he said.

"I can't attribute the position in the table, nor the injuries, to an insufficient amount of players.

"Obviously what's left is the management of the players that I have and I think that's where the focus of attention is."