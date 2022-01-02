Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick may have an embarrassment of riches in attacking positions, but he's made it clear Edinson Cavani is not one he is willing to let leave.

The German says he has made it clear to Cavani that he is an important player who he wants to stay at the club.

"I told him from the very first day that, for me, he is a highly important player," Rangnick said.

"He is probably the only one who can play as a striker back to goal and face to goal. I desperately want him to stay until the end of the season. He knows that.”

However, there was no such praise for Anthony Martial, who Rangnick confirmed is not injured, despite being left out of the squad for the five games since the former Schalke boss took over.

While Martial's future now seems like it will be away from Old Trafford, Rangnick says it's not that clear he will leave in January.

"I can understand his wish to leave and to try to play more regularly somewhere else,” he added.

“But it’s a question not only of what he wants to do but also of which kind of clubs are interested in him and do they meet the demands of the club. So we have to wait and see.”