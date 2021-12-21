Liverpool v Leicester: Who makes your Foxes line-up?

Leicester take on Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but who will make it into Brendan Rodgers' starting line-up?

The Foxes progressed into the final eight with a penalty shootout win against Brighton but with a busy Christmas period coming up, can Rodgers pick a team to get the job done before the final whistle?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Leicester team to face Liverpool