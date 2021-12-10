Leicester v Newcastle: Team news

Leicester are again likely to be without many of their first-team squad because of Covid or other illnesses.

Seven players missed the trip to Napoli with sickness, but manager Brendan Rodgers will not ask for Sunday's match to be postponed unless the outbreak reaches an "absolutely critical stage".

Youri Tielemans and Ryan Bertrand could feature after both returned from injury in Thursday's defeat.

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar should be available despite a rib problem.

Ryan Fraser is expected to overcome a hamstring issue and Ciaran Clark has completed a suspension, but manager Eddie Howe says the Magpies are managing "a couple of knocks and niggles".

