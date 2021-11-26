Carrick on Rangnick, high pressing & Chelsea
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick has been speaking before Sunday's trip to Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Here are the key points:
Refused to be drawn on reports Ralf Rangnick will be named interim boss at United, calling it "speculation and rumours";
Believes the players can adapt to a high pressing style under whichever manager comes in and whatever style he wants to play;
Impressed with Jadon Sancho's work rate and mentality at Villarreal and says his potential is massive if he keeps on the right track;
Says Donny van de Beek's flexibility and variety is a real strength and value to the team;
Will assess Luke Shaw's head injury and Fred's ankle before Sunday;
Is purely focused on preparing the team for Chelsea and not what happens next in terms of his own future;
Says the culture Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped to build is still at the club and can be a starting point;
Says the threat of Romelu Lukaku is obvious but United will be ready for it;
Believes they can win at Chelsea, but has been hugely impressed with the way they go about things.
