Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has urged the Premier League to consider the reintroduction of five substitutions.

The Premier League allowed five subs to be made on a temporary basis when football returned in May 2020 but reverted back to the three substitutions rule for the 2020-21 season.

"I think it would be of great help to have five substitutions," said Rangnick.

"In other countries they do that and I think we should seriously think about that again. I haven't spoken to my players about it but I know most of my players would be in favour.

"As far as I remember it was decided that every team could substitute five players when Covid started one and a half years ago.

"I think it was the right decision to have more options to change players to save energy for players, especially if they have just recovered from Covid.

"The same is true right now. We have a similar situation to one and a half years ago, so I see no reason why it shouldn't be the same now.

"As far as I know in Europe, England is the only country that only allows three subs. In the other four big leagues in Europe you can substitute five players."