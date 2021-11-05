Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

I have got a bit of a thing going with West Ham fans now where I always tip them to lose or draw, and then they win - so all those Hammers will be happy to see what I am going for here.

There will be a great atmosphere at London Stadium because West Ham are doing so well and one of the big teams are in town.

I think Liverpool will ruin the party, though. Jurgen Klopp's side were very impressive against Atletico Madrid in midweek and, in terms of keeping the Hammers out, van Dijk and Joel Matip will have the answers Klopp needs against Michail Antonio.

Murray's prediction: It's going to be close but Liverpool have got that extra edge to get a result here. I can see Mohamed Salah getting the winner. 2-3

Tav's prediction: We disagreed on this one. I think West Ham are unbelievable and Declan Rice is just different gravy. For that reason I went for a draw. Liverpool are pretty much unstoppable right now, but they will be given a proper test here. 2-2

