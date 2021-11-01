Harry Poole, BBC Sport

The threat of an unwanted club record of 13 Premier League games without victory loomed for a Burnley side still seeking their first win of the campaign on Saturday.

But the Clarets brushed aside any mounting pressure with a blistering first-half display at Turf Moor to ensure a satisfying ninth anniversary in charge for manager Sean Dyche.

The three points were virtually secured before half-time, with summer signing Maxwel Cornet's sublime finish the pick of the goals, after Chris Wood and Matt Lowton had put the hosts in control.

It is now four goals in five league games for Cornet since the Ivorian's £12.85m move from Lyon. Described as the "bit of difference we have been searching for" by Dyche following his double in last week's draw at Southampton, the 25-year-old is proving a shrewd investment.

For Brentford, this was a third successive league defeat, though they were rewarded for a much-improved second-half display via Saman Ghoddos' acrobatic effort.

There will be no panic after an otherwise encouraging start to life in the Premier League - but Thomas Frank will hope Saturday's first 45 minutes proves merely a blip before upcoming fixtures against bottom clubs Norwich City and Newcastle.