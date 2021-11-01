Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

This was a desperate 90 minutes for Tottenham and enough to push the home fans over the edge, as they turned on manager Nuno Espirito Santo and chairman Daniel Levy in an atmosphere of naked hostility.

The Spurs motto is “To Dare Is To Do”. But there is no “dare” and very little “do” in Nuno’s style, which seems to involve building a defensive base and keeping the opposition at bay, then hoping to strike on the counter-attack.

This is all very well if you can mount danger, but Spurs are punchless, lifeless and lacking in creation. They were perfect fodder for Manchester United, a team needing help any way they can get it.

Harry Kane looks miles off the pace and it was left to Son Heung-min to try to find inspiration - but he was fighting alone here and could not make an impact.

At the moment, Spurs are a dull side and it was little surprise this performance met with such disapproval from their own support.