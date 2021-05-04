Leeds United are back at Elland Road on Saturday and host Tottenham, another of the Premier League's so-called 'big six'.

United have failed to score in their past two games but do have a good record against the league's heavyweights this season.

Kalvin Phillips missed Brighton with a knee injury - will he recover in time? Helder Costa was also not in the squad after receiving a heavy knock against Manchester United, but will he be available against Spurs? Is this the game for winger Ian Poveda to make his first Premier League start?

Captain Liam Cooper is back after a three-match suspension, so does Pascal Struijk make way? Record signing Rodrigo featured for the under-23s on Monday as he recovers from a muscle injury. Did he do enough from the bench in the defeat at Brighton to win his place back in the side?

Raphinha has missed three games with a thigh injury but boss Marcelo Bielsa said last week he is in the final stage of his recovery.

