Your deadline day hopes for Spurs

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Tottenham so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Antonio Conte.

Here are some of your comments:

Jonathan: Dele Alli is simply lacking pace. Too much time in the gym, not enough time on the pitch in a real game. A loan away will do him wonders. He will be back to his best I am convinced.

Ross: Things are improving under Conte. Ndombele needs to go, possibly the most creative player we have but doesn't apply himself. Gio going I feel would be a mistake, he has talent in the final third, but lacking regular game time. We need players to improve the squad. CB and CM, but need to avoid spending money for the sake of it. Traore is a waste of money.

Mark: The squad is woefully lacking in certain areas and has been for years, we're talking striker, wing-back and creative midfielder. Get top players in those positions and we have a real chance to do something this season. This is looking unlikely again, and the game of smoke and mirrors is in full effect. We never appear able to trade players...

Betty: Get rid of Winks and Skipp.

Adam: Spurs need a second striker, a right-back/wing-back, a centre-back, and a creative midfielder. Then a re-build can begin.

Let us know what you want to see from Spurs before the transfer window shuts