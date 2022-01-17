Liverpool win important confidence boost for back-up players

Liverpool's win against Brentford will give the players the "psychological feeling" they can score goals without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, according to Aston Villa and England defender Anita Asante.

The Reds were blunt in attack against Arsenal on Thursday without their top-scoring duo, but were comfortable winners against Brentford with Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain getting on the scoresheet.

"It's a great opportunity for them to come back into the side and build the creativity again," Asante told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Obviously, key threats are missing and Liverpool were flat against Arsenal but this will give them a lot of confidence that they can win games and score goals.

"They'll want to maintain second spot and keep the pressure up until Salah and Mane return."

Where do Liverpool need to strengthen this month? Give us your thoughts here

Listen to full analysis of Liverpool's win from 35'20 on BBC Sounds