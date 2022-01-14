Arsenal target Serie A duo Arthur and Vlahovic

Arsenal are "definitely in the market" for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, but his signing could rest on the future of fellow target Dusan Vlahovic, according to Miguel Delaney, chief football writer at The Independent.

Mikel Arteta's side are light in midfield and have been heavily linked with both Arthur and Vlahovic in this transfer window.

Delaney said that Juve will not sanction a move for Arthur, 25, without signing a replacement first, and the Italian giants are also keen on Vlahovic themselves.

"Arsenal could be at the centre of a potential merry-go-round here," Delaney told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They are unlikely to get both Arthur and Vlahovic, but Arthur has certainly been discussed as someone who is able to bring a bit of experience into their squad."

Delaney also suggested that Fiorentina know the market value of 21-year-old Serbia forward Vlahovic and may be keen to hold on to him for a bidding war in the summer among the biggest clubs in Europe.

"Every big club wants Erling Haaland but he can only go to one of them," Delaney said. "All the others who don't get Haaland may set their sights on Vlahovic instead."

