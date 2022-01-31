Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Aubameyang's imminent move to Barcelona appears to be one that suits all parties. There was seemingly no way back after being stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta and with a salary that no longer represented his value to the squad, the club will be relieved to have freed up some finances.

Arsenal fans will be grateful that Aubameyang has proactively sought a move away, rather than sitting on a lucrative contract into its final days, as others have done in a similar scenario in recent years.

Fans will rightly ask though: what's the value in letting him go without a replacement? Arsenal now head into the second half of the season looking very light in attack.

The Gunners haven't scored a goal in their past four games, and now the only recognised strikers at the club are Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette, who both look set to leave for free at the end of the season.

By not replacing Aubameyang in this window, Arsenal have dented their chances of a top-four finish this season and also given themselves a huge amount to do in the summer, where an entire new set of striking options will be required.

